Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Halifax County

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a male was shot and killed.

Sunday morning around 2 a.m., officers responded to a call from Halifax Sentara Hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. He was brought there in a private vehicle.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

The sheriff's office determined the shooting happened at a home in southern Halifax County.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 434-476-3334.