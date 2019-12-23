Deputy and driver of additional vehicle taken to hospital following Franklin County crash

A Sheriff's cruiser was involved in a Franklin County crash Monday that sent a deputy and the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital.

According to Virginia State Police, a call came in reporting a crash along 220S near Foster's Country Market at around 5 pm Monday.

Both the driver of the at fault vehicle and Deputy were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to State Police.

No charges have been filed yet, but are pending. The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

