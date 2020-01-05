Deputy trapped in car after vehicle rolls from crash in Augusta County

An Augusta County deputy was rescued by fire crews Sunday after crashing and rolling his car over several times while responding to an incident at a local Sheetz.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, shortly after midnight Sunday deputies responded to the Sheetz at 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway after a man reportedly waved a gun at another Sheetz customer.

One deputy failed to negotiate a curve while driving to the scene, according to the sheriff's office, and crashed in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road. The car ran off the road, flipping several times, and left the victim trapped in his vehicle until fire department personal could respond to the scene and remove him. The deputy's car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

He was taken to Augusta Health by the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad with injuries sustained from the crash, and arrived in stable condition. The deputy was released after being treated for a fractured arm and lacerations.

Virginia State Police investigated the incident and charged the deputy with reckless driving, citing excessive speed as the reason for the crash.

