Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room waiting until Friday to reopen

In Roanoke, Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room has decided to wait until this Friday, June 12th, to reopen its doors. The General Manager says they needed more time to train their staff on COVID-19 protocol, and she says they need to make sure everything is sanitized.

Deschutes has been running curb side pickups since mid-March because it didn't have the outdoor seating space to open during Phase 1.

"Across all locations and even our places in Oregon, we chose to kind of wait, even when the state regulations were different. The main reason for that is that we want to just make sure all of our customers stay safe, and we want to be the place that people do feel comfortable coming to," Sara Sloan, General Manager of Deschutes Brewery Roanoke Tasting Room, said.

The tasting room will allow around 50 people inside at a time, but the bar area will remain closed.

