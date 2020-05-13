Despite downturn, some forge ahead with new businesses

In Downtown Roanoke, Jonathan Candia is building his business one coffee break at a time.

Candia's business, Honest Coffee Company, is a one man operation. He makes the coffee, sells pastries and aguas frescas, and bikes the mobile stand from place to place.

"Foot traffic has definitely been the biggest challenge," he said.

Open for just over a week now, Candia says he saw the long lines at Starbucks during the pandemic, and decided to jump into the market with a local option.

Candia isn't alone. According to Roanoke's Commissioner of the Revenue, while the number of businesses opening up in the city has fallen sharply compared to last year, the city still issued 56 new business licenses between March 17 and May 6. That compares to 187 in the same period a year before.

"Any time there's a downturn, any time there's tough times, there's always somebody that comes out on top, said the Better Business Bureau's Julie Wheeler.

Wheeler says new businesses are facing plenty of pandemic specific challenges, like social distancing restrictions and the need to keep things clean.

Businesses may also face higher costs to get of the ground. "Make sure that you have the cash to operate that business, the cash to get everything in place," said Wheeler.

Wheeler says flexibility is also key: businesses models need to change to fit the restrictions brought by COVID-19.

"This is the new way to do business: Treat the COVID like it's here to stay," said Jonathan Kelly.

Kelly opened Salty's lobster company in Roanoke less than a month ago. Unable to reach customers in person, he started a social media blitz, posting constantly, and advertising free delivery.

Business exploded.

"The first day we went from 14 orders. then the second day was 27. Third day was 60 something. Then we started hitting three hundreds."

It's been so successful that Kelly is now looking at opening four more restaurant concepts in the coming months.

His advice for starting a business right now? Jump in, and make the most of it.

"Nobody's gonna save you," he said. "You have to get out here and get it."

