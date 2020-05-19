Despite pandemic's effects, renovation projects in Roanoke Valley carry on

While the pandemic's effects have halted or slowed some businesses in parts of the Roanoke Valley, construction projects seem to be largely unaffected.

In Vinton, Greg Rhodes' team is moving "full steam ahead" on the Vinyard Station project which has promised a new restaurant and multi-use space for downtown Vinton.

"Luckily, we're still going full speed, trying to get the project, keep it on time and everything's going well," said Rhodes, owner of Construction Unlimited.

He said the effects of the pandemic had had little effect on his business and the work on site. It's a job they began with demolition at the beginning of the year.

"We're a small, you know, job site, small crew, so we maintain normally less than ten people here," he said. "Keep our distance so we've been okay. As far as some materials and things, it's delayed getting things in a little bit, a week or two at most but it really hasn't been bad."

The Wilkinson Group Inc lists the completion date on its website as Spring 2020. But Rhodes said Tuesday they will likely be done with the site for its anchor tenant, Joe Goodpies, a brick oven pizza restaurant, by late summer or early fall.

There are also other commercial spaces they're looking to fill. In the meantime, they're completing the HVAC system, plumbing, electrical, windows and the brick exterior.

"Well, hopefully, they're happy to see it moving forward and not stopped and sitting," he said of the community. "I know the Town of Vinton's really excited about it, so I think everybody's just happy to see it's still progressing along as much as possible."

Progressing along also is phase one of Salem's revitalization plan.

According to the city's communications manager, Mike Stevens, the work on College Avenue downtown began in January and has continued through the Covid-19 general shutdown.

Paid for with grants, the work will include brick sidewalks with bump-outs for outdoor dining, landscaping, new retro light poles and signage.

Stevens said the work on Salem High School is also underway and should be complete by August 2022. The roughly $31 million project, paid for with money from the city and school, is aimed at improving security, student flow, leaning spaces, the HVAC system and will add classrooms.

Lastly, the VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) project on East Main Street continues. The project features sidewalks, streetscaping, improved traffic flow and a new light at the intersection across from the Salem Museum.

According to VDOT's website, the project is slated to be complete by this summer.

Over in Roanoke City, a major renovation project is coming to a close with finishing touches.

"It's gone well considering everything else that's going on, so we're excited about that," said Brooks Lawson, Director of Operations with the Legend Property Group.

Lawson has been overseeing the renovation of the old Heironimus building in downtown Roanoke.

He said Tuesday they began accepting tenant applications to The Heir, the apartments above the Mast General Store, in late March. So far, they've leased 38 of the 77 residential spaces. They are sites they've had to show off in non-traditional ways to account for social distancing.

"FaceTime tours," Lawson said, adding to a list that included YouTube videos of apartments. "Things like that that really aren't like anything we've done in the past."

With conditions much the same, they hope to continue to welcome new residential tenants and commercial tenants to round out the space.

"Just to kind of see the finishing touches put on the building and the punch list getting knocked out," he said, "it's come a long way."

