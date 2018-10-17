Advertisement

Dessert maker to expand in Southwest Virginia

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2018 at 5:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A commercial dessert maker plans to spend more than $10 million to expand its operations in Southwest Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that Virginia beat out four other states to land Empire Bakery Commissary's planned expansion.

The company, which makes ready-made cakes, cookies and desserts, plans to create 75 new jobs at its site in Rocky Mount.

Northam approved a $225,000 grant for the company to expand in Virginia. The tobacco commission also approved $140,000 for the project.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges

Latest News

Best of Hometown Eats
Best of Hometown Eats
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.14.21
Hospitalizations, new COVID case numbers down in VA Friday
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 14, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 14, 2021
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a mountain shower possible.
Friday, May 14, Morning FastCast
Gas Bumps Almost Back to Normal
Gas Bumps Almost Back to Normal