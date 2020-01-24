Devils Backbone Season of Giving begins

A stop at the Devils Backbone Outpost will get you more than a sandwich and a beer.

WDBJ7 Photo

Starting Thursday, two dollars from every turkey Reuben at the Outpost's tap room will go to Rockbridge County's Boxerwood Nature Center.

It's part of the brewery's Season of Giving program, where they support a local non-profit for each quarter.

"Each individual in the company is passionate about different non-profits in the area, and we're able to kind of use this platform to benefit the communities that we are in because they've given us so much," Danelle Clark, the Outpost General Manager, said.

And they gave away special pint glasses Thursday night to encourage folks to come in. Ten percent of that night's sales will also go to Boxerwood.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.