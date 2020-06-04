Devils Backbone looks for Adventure Pets

You may remember Devils Backbone Brewery putting out a call for spokesdogs for its Gold Leaf lager last year. Well, they're doing it again, but even more so.

Because they got entries for more than just dogs that go on adventures with their people, they're now looking for adventure pets of any sort to decorate the cans.

"So we've got so far, we've got dogs, as you'd expect," said COO Haynes Humphreys. "We've got cats, we've got hedghogs, we've got horses, pigs. Somebody submitted the mini donkey, a bearded dragon lizard, some bunnies, and an adventure rooster."

They're taking entries online through the end of June.

The top one-hundred will be voted on in July to choose the winners in August.

After artwork and design is done, the new cans should appear next spring.

