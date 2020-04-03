Devils Backbone starts meal program

A local brewery is trying to do its part to help out during the coronavirus economic slump.

Devils Backbone isn't handing out beer, but food from the tasting room kitchens. They're putting together a fund to pay for Give-Back Packs containing meals that can feed four people, which will then be available for free.

"Especially during this time, people are hurting. You know, there's lots of folks out of work right now," Outpost Tap Room Manager Dizzle Clark said. "And these are people that have been keeping us going all along. And we are just trying to figure out ways to give back to them."

The brewery started the fund with $1,000 of its own, but people buying take out meals can pay it forward buy paying for Give-Back Packs too.

