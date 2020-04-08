Difficult two weeks ahead, Warner says

U.S. Senator Mark Warner says the next two weeks will be a challenge for Virginians, as COVID-19 continues to spread across the Commonwealth, and the economic upheaval continues to affect families and businesses.

"We're going to look at a very difficult two weeks, as the virus kind of moves from northern Virginia down through central and southwest Virginia," Warner said, "and I think we'll see the numbers increase."

Warner said COVID-19 knows no boundaries, and the virus is still on an upward trajectory across the Commonwealth.

He spoke with WDBJ7 from his home in northern Virginia.

"I think we've got the virus happening, and the economic uncertainty and then questions about this legislation, basically people saying when am I going to see my money, all that coming together for a very uncertain time," he said.

As we have witnessed other parts of the state, Warner said the virus can get into a community and "wreak havoc."

He urged the people of western Virginia to follow the guidance of public health officials, to hang in and reach out by phone or computer to others who are isolated.

"We need to show each other a little bit of grace through this period," Warner said. "I have enormous faith in the Commonwealth. I have enormous faith in America. We'll get though this, but the next couple of weeks are going to be hard."

