One person is out of a home after a house fire in Danville Saturday night.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 748 Stokes Street at 9:33 p.m.

Crews arrived four minutes later and found fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home.

Officials say one person made it out of the house and told crews no one else was inside.

The fire was contained to one bedroom.

The cause of the fire was discarded smoking materials.