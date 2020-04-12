Disney World furloughing 43,000 more workers due to coronavirus effects

Walt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up to a year as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal with the workers unions was announced on Saturday. This is the largest wave of furloughs since the theme park resort closed in mid-March.

Workers will be able to keep their medical benefits for the length of the furlough period, or up to a year. Seniority and wage rates will remain unchanged for the workers whose furloughs start April 19.

About 200 workers will remain on the job.