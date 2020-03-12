Disney World closes parks amid COVID-19 concerns

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort are closing starting Sunday, March 15 through the end of the month.

In a press release, the company said that the Disney Cruise Line will also suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month.

The company says that the cast members will be paid during this period of time.

Disney employees who can work from home will be encouraged to do so.

The hotels, retail stores, and restaurants at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice.

