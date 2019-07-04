Advertisement

Do you have proper hot dog etiquette? Here’s how you eat one

Experts say Americans will eat over 150 million hot dogs this Independence Day.
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 4, 2019 at 6:21 AM EDT
Hot Dogs are practically a staple to Fourth of July cookouts and experts say Americans will eat over 150 million hot dogs this Independence Day.

-- this is a very real organization-- provide a full guide for the proper etiquette when eating a hot dog.

According to the NHDSC, these are a couple of things you

should

do to look a bit more proper while eating your hot dog:

• Serve hot dogs on sesame seed, poppy seed and plain buns with hot dogs.

• Use your hands while eating a hotdog.

• Serve hot dogs on paper plates, every day plates are acceptable;

EXCEPT

china. China is a no go.

• Take a total of seven bites while eating a foot-long wiener.

• Only use mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili as toppings.

For more tips on how to properly eat a hot dog, check out the

.

