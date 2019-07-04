Do you have proper hot dog etiquette? Here’s how you eat one
Hot Dogs are practically a staple to Fourth of July cookouts and experts say Americans will eat over 150 million hot dogs this Independence Day.
-- this is a very real organization-- provide a full guide for the proper etiquette when eating a hot dog.
According to the NHDSC, these are a couple of things you
do to look a bit more proper while eating your hot dog:
• Serve hot dogs on sesame seed, poppy seed and plain buns with hot dogs.
• Use your hands while eating a hotdog.
• Serve hot dogs on paper plates, every day plates are acceptable;
china. China is a no go.
• Take a total of seven bites while eating a foot-long wiener.
• Only use mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili as toppings.
For more tips on how to properly eat a hot dog, check out the
.