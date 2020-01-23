Docs for Morgan holds 8th annual basketball game

For the eighth year in a row, Docs for Morgan will be hosting a basketball game in honor of Morgan Harrington, a Virginia Tech student who was murdered in 2009 after attending a concert in Charlottesville.

Docs for Morgan was formed in 2012 by physicians at Carilion Clinic in order to honor Morgan and help support her parents, Dan and Gil Harrington.

This year's game will feature a special guest player: Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. The game is free to all, but donations can be made toward the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund.

This scholarship was created by Morgan's parents to help students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine pay for their education. To date, they have raised approximately $415,000.

The basketball game will take place in Roanoke at Patrick Henry High School (2102 Grandin Road SW) on January 30 at 7 p.m.

To donate to the scholarship fund, click here.

If you have any questions about the fund or the upcoming basketball game, you can email may@vt.edu.

