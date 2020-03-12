Doctors, Chambers of Commerce hold event to educate Roanoke Valley businesses about coronavirus

Roanoke Valley business owners uncertain of what to expect if, and when, the coronavirus reaches our region came together Thursday morning to learn from healthcare experts.

“At this point in time we are not seeing any community spread in Roanoke, so this is the best time to be deliberate and to plan and to have ideas on what we do for containment,” said Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Carilion Clinic.

The event, put on by several chambers of commerce across the area, called on doctors from Carilion and the Virginia Department of Health to brief employers on how to best prepare.

“The importance of gearing this towards businesses and business owners is to try and put policies in place that will make employees feel comfortable,” said Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie.

The medical experts recommend everyone begin practicing social distancing. That means standing further than six feet from others, working at home when possible, and avoiding public gatherings.

They want employers to count on employees having to miss time because of the virus, and they want business owners to plan to operate on skeleton crews.

“We want you to identify your critical functions, what must be performed, what can be put off," said Chris Turnbull, Carilion Clinic's Director of Operational Continuity.

They are also reminding businesses that there will likely be disruptions to their supply chains.

“You have what you have right now, I think you’ve all seen that the supply chain across the globe is hampered right now, don’t assume that you’re going to have more than you have right now,” said Turnbull.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the Virginia Department of Health and Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will hold coronavirus information sessions for members of the public.

Those will run for more than a week and will be held in Roanoke City and County, Salem, Covington and Botetourt and Craig Counties.

You can view the full schedule here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.