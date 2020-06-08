Doctors encourage patients to use telehealth options

Local doctors are encouraging patients to continue using telehealth options as people navigate their new normal.

Before the pandemic, telehealth consisted of a phone call to a patient every once and a while, Carilion Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Natalia Jaimes said.

Now, Jaimes has video chats and phone appointments scheduled every day.

The virtual appointment can help encourage people to see their doctor, even if they are nervous about COVID-19.

"So it is a wonderful alternative and it has been one of the only few things good about COVID-19. This telemedicine platform launched pretty strongly and I don't think it is going to go away," Jaimes said.

These telehealth options are made even more accessible to patients using translators who sit-in on the calls and can help relay information in a patient's native language.

