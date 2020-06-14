Documentarians turn cameras on protests, despite dangers

Documentarians, from “Hoop Dreams” director Steve James to “Outside the Bubble's” Alexandra Pelosi, are bringing out their cameras to capture the historic nationwide protests, despite the danger, the pandemic and even the lack of a plan for how to use the footage.

Some like Christopher Frierson and Pelosi have been on the front lines when police have forcibly cleared protesters. Others have had to decide whether or not to add to their recently completed films and series.

James, for one, had already debuted a few episodes of his Chicago mosaic “City So Real” at Sundance. He picked up the camera when the pandemic started and pivoted again with the protests.