Dog drowns in basement of Christiansburg house Sunday

A dog has drowned in the basement of a Christiansburg home Sunday along the 800 block of College Street.

According to Christiansburg Police, the family who lives at the home is safe.

Officials received a call shortly before 7 p.m. reporting a house with a flooded basement. A wall of the basement has collapsed.

Fire crews are working to pump water out of the basement in order to secure the house.

A property next door had damage to their fence. No other damage was done to houses along the street.

