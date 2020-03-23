Dollar General hiring up to 50,000 employees

Dollar General plans to nearby double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April. That's because, the company says, a "heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns."

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states. The company also operates 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network. Prospective employers can learn more about opportunities and apply for available openings here.

The company says most of the jobs will be temporary, but some of them could become long-term.

