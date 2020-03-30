Dollar General to give discount to medical personnel, first responders, guardsmen

Dollar General announced Monday it would give all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen a discount in its stores.

Individuals can present their employment ID at more than 16, 300 DG stores to receive a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

The discount will be available through April 30, but the company may choose to extend it based on how the coronavirus situation evolves.

DG stores are also dedicating their first hour open to senior customers. They will close one hour early for cleaning and re-stocking.

In addition, DG plans to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible stores, distribution centers and private fleet employees who work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March. All employees are being given a 30 percent discount on DG’s private brands through May 4.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.