Donald McEachin recognized by Howard Baugh Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen

Representative Donald McEachin was recognized Saturday by the Howard Baugh Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

The group overcame segregation and prejudice and was also one of the most highly respected fighter groups of World War II.

Petersburg native Howard Baugh was an original Tuskegee airman--Baugh’s son, presented Representative McEachin with the honor.

“The Tuskegee Airman did so much for this county, not just defending it for freedom, but also for civil rights. I’m just going to remember that every day that I am in congress and trying to advance an agenda for the people that I need to make sure that I am doing it the correct way because I am now representing the Tuskegee Airmen,” said Rep. Donald McEachin.

The Howard Baugh Chapter is one of 56 nationwide chapters of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

