Donkey basketball raises money for FFA in Neb.

CRETE, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Donkey basketball - there’s not a lot of points and some falls here and there, but lots of laughs.

(Source: KOLN)

This combination of livestock and layups, hooves and hoops, was for a good cause - the Crete chapter of FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America.

Mackenzie Brandl was on the defending champ Doane College team. The lineup was made up of track team members, teachers and coaches. And the donkeys.

"I've actually never rode a donkey before, so… but I've ridden a horse, so it's OK," Brandl said.

People piled into the gym to watch the contest, as the cleanup crew prepped for the inevitable.

"At first it was a little sketchy because it was going everywhere, but then I started to get a hang of things," Brandl said.

Team members on both sides were happy to support the local future farmers, something the FFA alumni president says will have a huge impact.

"We have scholarships we do; we make sure every kid has an FFA jacket. We help pay their way to the national convention," said Greg Hollman, Crete FFA alumni president.

