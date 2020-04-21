Double Marathoners run Blue Ridge Marathon virtually due to COVID-19

Every milestone "It was kind of a crazy idea." Has to start somewhere

"like do we think we can do this, do I think I can do this."

Running, of any distance, takes grit. "It was a long day, but it was fun." 52.4 miles in one day takes a kind of stamina not many people have.

"And the double marathon started as an unofficial event, so people would get together like really early in the morning and do the entire course, the full marathon course, for the Blue Ridge Marathon." , said David Oranchak.

This year would have made eight times running the Blue Ridge Marathon for David Oranchak. He found out about a month ago there wouldn't be an actual race for him and the thousands of other runners to participate in.

"The combination of disappointment of relief of doing a full is pretty challenging, so I thought this would give me some extra time to prepare for it", said Oranchak.

Instead, David and his running group decided they weren't going to wait

"And we figured with the Coronavirus stuff happening, they're gonna start putting restrictions on what people can do so it's better to do it then, then to wait. "

Fourteen hours later and David along with five others completed the Blue Ridge marathon course twice.

"It's always great to see these people they're very supportive and there's a passion for running obviously", he said.

There wasn't an organized starting line or finish line, but a milestone nonetheless. Victory, during a time when a virus has taken away so much.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

