Double Tap Media offering free mini photo sessions for small businesses

A local marketing company is doing its part to help struggling local businesses.

Double Tap Media specializes is advertising services.

The Lynchburg-based company is offering free mini-photo shoots for small businesses.

It’s to help highlight what small shops and restaurants are doing to offer services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a small business owner himself, the owner says he doing it to help others. “These are tough times for everybody. And people have come alongside me and my family and our business in so many ways and helped us and it’s just about us being a part and doing the same thing for other people, where and how we can do that," Owner Tim Gosnell.

Double Tap is offering the free service in the Lynchburg and Richmond area.