Downed tree damages Christiansburg business

A Christiansburg woman is lucky to be alive after a tree fell down right behind her on her way into the office Thursday afternoon.

Kim Long is an office manager at Life in Balance Counseling and Wellness Center on Roanoke St. She said around 2 p.m. she returned back to work from her lunch break to pouring rain and high winds.

“I debated whether to get out or not because I thought it was raining so hard, but ah, I got work to do,” Long said. “This is the craziest thing I think that has ever happened to me.”

She decided to chance it and run inside, missing the massive tree falling down on her by seconds.

“At first I just thought it was me slamming the door too hard because I was running in to try to keep from getting too wet,” she said. “It happened so quick that you don’t really have time to think or you don’t have time to react.”

Once the staff realized what happened, they rushed to stop water from pouring in cracks in the roof as the rain was still coming down hard.

“We were all pretty shaken up about it honesty,” Long said.

The majority of the structure remains in tact with damage to the roof. While chaotic in the moment, first responders were only a minute away.

“I’m so glad they were here so fast and they really just kind of took over and made sure everything was safe,” Long said.

Although there’s quite a bit to clean up, she’s glad no one got hurt.

“Thank goodness that things kind of fell the way that they did and everybody’s okay,” Long said.

The center has been given the all clear to keep working downstairs, but the offices upstairs will stay closed until the roof can be fixed.

