Downloadable backgrounds add local twist to Zoom meetings

Now that video calls and zoom conferences have replaced in person meetings, local organizations are offering a way to give those chats a local twist.

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridgehas organized a series of photos on its website to be downloadedas Zoom backgrounds.

They feature local landmarks like the Mill Mountain Star, Sharp Top and a series of other places.

VBR hopes this will inspire people to visit and explore our area when it is safe to do so.

“You know it’s a constant reminder to people, hey here’s the beauty of our area, here’s why it’s beautiful to come here. And in addition it’s a subtle way to say we are going to be ready,” Public Affairs Vice President Catherin Fox said.

Hollins University is also taking part in the fun by allowing users to download some beautiful backgrounds capturing different places around campus.

