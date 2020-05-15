Downtown Blacksburg restaurants with outoor seating have no open reservations

Sharkey's restaurant doesn't typically require you to submit your name and how many people you're dining with ahead of time, but today, they are.

Friday is the first day the restaurant is back open, and from 11 a.m. on, there are no open reservations.

"We took reservations because it's graduation weekend; we're trying to rotate people in and out in an orderly fashion so we did it all by reservation," said Jerry Flad, the daytime general manager at Sharkey's.

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase One underway

The tables are spaced 6 feet apart and per the governor's order, only 50 percent of outdoor seating may be used.

