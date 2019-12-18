Downtown Christiansburg, Inc. hosts first window decorating contest

Storefront windows in Downtown Christiansburg are filled with holiday cheer thanks to art students from the high school.

Volunteers have spent the past few days bringing life to the windows of 12 businesses in the town.

Sharon Robertson, an event coordinator for Downtown Christiansburg Inc., said they wanted to have an event this year involving businesses and the community. She said this is the first of many years to come for this window decorating contest.

“The students are wonderful; they’ve been out here freezing with us and their work is absolutely gorgeous,” Robertson said. “The business owners are so happy that this event came to fruition and we were able to do it.”

From now until December 22, you can vote for your favorite window on the non-profit’s Facebook page by giving it a like. The one that gets the most likes will win a $250 gift card toward marketing their business.

