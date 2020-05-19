Downtown Christiansburg celebrates seniors with window art

Downtown Christiansburg has found a fun way to celebrate the Class of 2020 from Christiansburg High School.

After weeks of residents discussing how they might be able to celebrate seniors throughout the town, they decided on a previous success story.

You might remember during the holidays, when Downtown Christiansburg Incorportated held a window decorating contest. Many business windows are painted once again, just with blue and gold rather than red and green.

Within days, ten businesses signed up to participate in the project, and DCI worked directly with CHS art faculty and community members to coordinate a group of students to create unique artwork.

Students Kyndall Stanley, Bryce Carlson, Shellie Cook and Bryan Caswell - all of whom are seniors themselves - helped bring the celebration of their peers’ accomplishments to life.

DCI encourages everyone to take a drive down Main Street to see the artwork celebrating the Class of 2020.

