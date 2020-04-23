Downtown Roanoke, Inc announces gift card incentive program

Downtown Roanoke, Incorporated is now offering an incentive to buy gift cards that will help out local businesses.

WDBJ7 photo

If you buy a $25 gift card from DRI, the organization will add an extra $10 bonus to the gift card. DRI is offering this incentive on the first 500 gift cards purchased. This will lead to an influx of $17,500 into the downtown economy.

The gift cards can be used at over 50 downtown businesses, including shops, restaurants and museums

"We want them to be able to stay open long-term, we don't want to lose anybody downtown, so anything that people can do to support small local businesses is really impactful and meaningful, so we want to encourage people to do that as much as possible," Jaime Clark, Marketing and Communications Manager for Downtown Roanoke, Inc, said.

Gift cards can be purchased over the phone by calling (540) 342-2028 ext. 14, and they will be mailed to the purchasers.

