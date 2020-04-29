Downtown Roanoke Inc. to give away plants, shrubs

The planters in downtown Roanoke are getting a new look for the new season and that means you could get a few fresh flowers.

Twice a year Downtown Roanoke will fill up its planters with a new set of shrubs. They’re gearing up to make the switch soon and want to give people a heads up because they’ll be giving away their winter plants for free.

“Of course we don’t like to toss perfectly good plants so each year we will kind of set them out, first come first served and let people grab them,” Downtown Roanoke Inc. Spokesperson Jaime Clark said.

The plants go fast so people are encouraged to like and follow The Historic City Market’s Facebook page to see when they will be available.

