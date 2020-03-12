WDBJ7 will not broadcast Roanoke parade because of State of Emergency

In the wake of a State of Emergency declared by Governor Ralph Northam, WDBJ7 will not broadcast the Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival, as had been scheduled.

The event is scheduled for Saturday in downtown Roanoke.

Concerns about the spreading coronavirus statewide and around the country led to the State of Emergency.

No cases have been confirmed in the Roanoke area, but 17 presumptive positive cases have been reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

