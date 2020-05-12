Downtown Roanoke businesses prepare to reopen

There is a good amount of inventory to go through and surfaces to clean, but the biggest challenge for restaurants in downtown Roanoke right now is getting customers through the door.

"If I don't open now, my season is going to be gone in a couple of months," said Crystal Bolton, owner of Bayou Snowballs.

When time isn't on your side, you have to make the most of what you're able to do, even if that means wasting some inventory.

"Sure I had to throw away some ice cream, waste syrup and flavors and that's OK, because it's not like I'm throwing away steaks and vegetables that I can't reuse," said Bolton.

For the last 8 years, Crystal Bolton has gone through thousands of cones and bowls snowballs, ice cream and milkshakes at Bayou Snowballs.

Things folks get after eating dinner out, or being at an outside event all day.

"There truly are so many things that happen, Elmwood, Local Colors event, just so many different things that aren't going to be happening, Salem fair, a lot of different events that we in Downtown Roanoke gain business from," said Bolton."

But just because businesses are reopening, sales are still very much up in the air.

"I wish I had a crystal ball!" said Jaime Clark with DRI, talking about knowing how sales will be for small businesses.

Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is doing what they can to help. Their gift card program raised $17,500 for small businesses.

But there's no promise of any large gatherings before the fall, including the annual Budweiser summer concert series.

"We were pretty deep in the process of looking into artists but it does take time between availability costs, routing, dates for the park, so we were pretty far down that path, but didn't sign on the dotted line for anything," said Jaime Clark.

So while some spots have kept the numbers up like Macados in downtown, which has been relying on to-go orders and Door-Dash, others are getting ready to flip the open sign for the fist time in two months.

"We Roanoke can get up and running, and its going to take the public doing their part," said Bolton.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

