Downtown Roanoke gears up for Restaurant Week

It’s looking to be a tasty week in downtown Roanoke as the city gears up for its annual Restaurant Week.

Starting Friday, hungry customers will be able to sink their teeth into lunch and dinner specials at nearly three dozen businesses in the Star City.

It’s an annual tradition that helps drive people into the city and encourages them to try new places, Downtown Roanoke Inc. said.

“You know we have two lunch options, two dinner options, something really for everybody. We do have a contest where if you share your food photos you have the chance to win 1 of 10, $50 gift cards,” Downtown Roanoke Inc. Spokesperson Jaime Clark said.

Restaurant week runs through to Sunday, Jan. 26 so there’s plenty of time to fill-up on the deals.

