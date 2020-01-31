Downtown Salem is getting a new look. This month, phase one of the "streetscaping" project broke ground.

If you're riding down College Avenue in Salem, you will notice the construction of the first phase of a several-million-dollar master plan to enhance downtown Salem.

"Ultimately the entire downtown and the side streets leading into downtown will have this new look to it when we are all said and done," said the cIty's engineer, Will Simpson.

Simpson said the prroject has been in the works since 2011.

"Some different parking going on in here, new lighting, old-timey lighting, and a lot of landscaping going in," said Simpson.

The renderings of the finished product also show more outside seating for customers of businesses that run along the streets. One of the businesses in the middle of the upgrades is Fruitions1.

"It's just going to be a very attractive area to just walk through and be able to grab a bite on their way through," said owners Larry and Kathy Sultze.

They said the upgrade is going to be a real eye catcher for those visiting and to bring current residents out more.

"There will be other businesses that draw traffic and as they turn the corner onto Main street, I think this whole area is going to profit," said the Sultzes.

The city plans to have phase one, along College Avenue and Clay Street complete by spring.

