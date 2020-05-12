Dr. Molly O'Dell gives weekly update, talks about reopening Virginia

According to O'Dell the outbreaks are the main reason we are seeing an increase of cases.

In the last 30 hours, there have been an additional 20 new cases reported in the localities that make up Roanoke-Alleghany Health District.

O'Dell also spoke about phase 1 of reopening and what that will look like for this area, even though we are still seeing new cases every day.

"Basically we need to now extend our practices that we've been doing into these areas that are included during phase 1 and what we don't want to happen is for people to think that phase 1 means everything is fine because as you can see, we are still having a number of cases," said O'Dell.

O'Dell added that since we don't have surveillance data to know how widespread COVID-19 is throughout our communities, we need to be extra cautious.

