Dr. Pepper Park goes forward with concert series, will bring Colt Ford to Roanoke

Live music lovers rejoice: There will be live music at Dr Pepper Park this summer in Roanoke.

Wednesday morning it was announced that Colt Ford would be coming to the star city in September. According to president of the park, Waynette Anderson, this is the third attempt to secure Ford, but that his genre of music does well at the park.

But having plans for a large crowd begs the question of safety. Anderson says social distancing is easy to maintain at the park.

"We don't have any fixed items that are touched. We don't have handrails or fixed seating, or tables, which seem to be of concern to the CDC. We're open air," said Anderson.

Tickets for Colt Ford and other shows are available now through the Dr. Pepper Park website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.