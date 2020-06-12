Drive-in convention to decide 5th district GOP nomination

5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman is running for re-election, and he has a fight on his hands.

Republicans will choose between Riggleman and Bob Good during a drive-in nominating convention on Saturday.

Normally, an incumbent congressman would be the odds-on favorite to claim his party's nomination.

Riggleman has the endorsement of President Donald Trump and he's raised more than one million dollars.

But challenger Bob Good, a former Campbell County Supervisor and former Associate Athletics Director At Liberty University, has also lined up strong support among conservatives.

And Saturday's drive-in convention at Tree of Life Ministries is in his backyard.

"Given this pandemic situation where it's one location, a drive-thru, some of the delegates would have to travel four or five hours just to cast a vote, it certainly makes it precarious for the incumbent," said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton.

Denton said Democrats will also be watching closely on Saturday.

"Even in presidential and congressional years the Republicans have only won by 52 or so percent," Denton said. "And there's no question that Democrats are looking at this, because this provides an incredible opportunity for Democrats if for some reason, Bob Good happens to become the nominee."

Riggleman expressed confidence he will prevail, during a conference call late Friday afternoon.

The drive-in convention takes place from 8:30am to 7:00 pm Saturday.

