Drive-through soup kitchen continues to feed community

A community is helping feed its neighbors, even after the coronavirus pandemic forced a local soup kitchen to shut down.

The United Way partnered with the Franklin County Department of Public Safety and Nexhaul Trailer Company to create this new drive-through for people in need.

They started the project Feeding Franklin County three weeks ago.

“In four days we had a mobile soup kitchen running,” Franklin County Community Impact Associate Director Pamela Chitwood said. “I mean we really jumped in with both feet.”

“It really helps a lot, the way times are now” Franklin County Resident Doug Harmon said.

Harmon is one of the 220 people served each week at the drive-through soup kitchen.

Others like Larry Pritchett said the new system is a great way to keep people safe.

“This is good, nobody touches nobody and we are six feet apart,” Pritchett said.

The meals are served every day, seven days a week at the Church of God parking lot in Rocky Mount.

“They will give you a bag lunch and sometimes they have extra stuff they will give you to take home,” Christoper Keagle of Franklin County said. “It helps a lot”

The success the program has had in the last three weeks is a testament to the community, organizers said.

“It’s just a matter of pulling the community back together and knowing we have people in need and things need to be done and it will be done. We have a county that is willing to work with us, we have businesses that are willing to work with us and certainly the United Way is willing to work with us,” Chitwood said.

Proving that no matter how difficult times get, together this community can drive through.

Feeding Franklin County will open another mobile soup kitchen next week. The new drive through will travel to different locations throughout the county. Those locations have not yet been released.

