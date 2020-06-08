Driver charged in fatal Montgomery County crash

One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Montgomery County Sunday.

Just after 6 a.m., deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, along with crews from Christiansburg Rescue Squad and Fire Department, responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Ellett Road.

When crews arrived, they found a Nissan Rogue over a steep embankment into a tree.

The driver, 24-year-old Preston Conner Jones, from Peterstown, West Virginia, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He was charged with driving under the influence.

The passenger, 24-year-old Mercedes Diane Scales, from Falls Church, was pronounced dead at the scene. Scales was previously from Christiansburg.

The crash is under investigation and additional charges are pending.

