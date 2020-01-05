Driver charged, pedestrian in serious condition following car crash

Police charged a man with driving under the influence after hitting a pedestrian in Christiansburg.

Stuart Goldstein, 56, of Radford was driving northbound on North Franklin Street when he hit a man near the Walmart around 8 p.m. Saturday, Town Spokesperson Melissa Demmitt saiid.

The victim, Clarence Hutchinson, 51, of Christiansburg was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery to be treated, Demmitt said.

Hutchinson was listed in serious condition.

Christiansburg Police are continuing the investigation.

