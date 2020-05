In Fairfax, the driver of a U-Haul crashed into a retaining wall on I-495 in Virginia.

The crash took place on Braddock Rd. to I-495 in Fairfax County.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was able to walk away from the crash without injury.

According to state police, “driver was charged with failure to maintain control of the truck. Hit gas, not break.”

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.