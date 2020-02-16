Driver dies after pickup overturns Friday in Lee County

Michael W. Day, 57, of Big Stone Gap, Va., died Friday after his 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup ran off the road in Lee County, according to State Police.

At around 10:00 p.m. along Old Route 58, the victim was ejected from his vehicle after not wearing a seatbelt when his truck left the roadway traveling east near Route 708 and overturned. He died at the scene, according to State Police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The case still remains open.

