Driver killed, deputy hurt in crash in Lee County

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed one driver and hurt a Lee County Sheriff's deputy.

State Police say at 1:24 p.m. Friday, they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 58, Veterans Memorial Highway. They determined the deputy had been responding to an emergency call with lightrs and siren when a driver pulled out in front of the patrol vehicle. Police say the deputy swerved to try to avoid the driver, but the two vehicles collided.

The deputy and driver of the other vehicle were taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital. The deputy sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The other driver died after getting to the hospital. No names have been released.

State Police are investigating since a Lee County deputy was involved.

