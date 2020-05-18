Driver of pickup in Appomattox Co. wanted after report of comments made to group of children in parking lot

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the driver of a pickup truck for questioning after a complaint about comments made to a group of children in the parking lot of Liberty Baptist Church on Saturday.

The older model Chevrolet is a single cab and a champagne color with a matching camper shell.

The Sheriff's Office asks you call them at 434-352-2666, or the anonymous tip line (434-352-3995) with any helpful tips.

