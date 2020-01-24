Driver of vehicle dies after crash with Wythe County school bus

One person died early Friday afternoon after crashing into a Wythe County Public Schools bus.

Virginia State Police say they responded to the 5700 block of West Lee Highway/Route 11 for a two-vehicle crash that included a bus with no children on board. The only people on the bus were the driver and an adult assistant. The assistant was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The passenger vehicle driver died at the scene and has not been identified.

The crash case remains open.

