Driver, passengers arrested after police chase in Floyd County

The driver of a Chevy Silverado and two passengers were arrested Friday in Floyd County on charges that included possession of methamphetamines and probation violation.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, a sergeant stopped a vehicle on Tuesday, February 11 for displaying an improper registration on Rt. 8 (near the intersection of Alum Ridge Rd.). After briefly speaking with the driver and taking notice of the other four passengers also in the truck, the sergeant began running the driver's information. It was at this time that the Silverado sped away north on Rt. 8 towards Montgomery County.

A ten-mile pursuit ensued with other members of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office responding before the truck stopped at the end of Fice Points Rd. in Riner, Va. Melvin E. Leftwich Jr., who was driving the vehicle, immediately fled on foot before later being arrested following a manhunt that involved officials from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Christiansburg PD and State Police with a K-9 unit.

Leftwich Jr. was found to have outstanding warrants for Felony Shoplifting and Misdemeanor Failure to Appear.

Two passengers were also arrested as a result of the incident. Vanessa B. Parks, 34, and Joanna Spurrier, 30, were both arrested on one outstanding Montgomery Co. warrant each for Probation Violation.

After searching the Silverado, officials found drug narcotics paraphernalia and "other items of interest." Spurrier was also carrying methamphetamines, law enforcement was able to determine after interviewing the suspects.

Both Parks and Spurrier were taken into custody and taken to Montgomery County Jail. Leftwich Jr. is charged with Felony Eluding, Driving Revoked, and Improper Registration in Floyd County General District Court.

Spurrier will see charges in Floyd County Circuit Court as well at a later time.

