Drivers react to reckless driving bill passed in House and Senate

A reckless driving bill is heading to Governor Ralph Northam's desk. This bill would bump up the speed for reckless driving from 80 to 85 miles-per-hour in areas where the speed limit is 70 miles-per-hour.

After 5 years of trying to get his bill passed, State Senator David Suetterlein, who represents Roanoke County, has finally found some success. Last week, his reckless driving bill passed in the House and Senate. The bill raises the reckless driving threshold from 80 to 85 miles-per-hour on a road with a 70 miles-per hour-speed limit.

Lynchburg resident Justin Craig says it's about time this bill passed.

"I think it's long overdue, I think that 80 miles being the cap is an outdated law, especially because cars and vehicle technology is progressing pretty rapidly so it's beneficial all around," Justin Craig said.

Craig even came close to getting charged with reckless driving once before.

"When I first moved to Virginia, I was driving up from North Carolina and I had no idea that the law was like that and I was probably going 81 or 82 with a group of other cars and I was singled out and pulled over," he said.

This new law would change that--making it less likely for drivers to get charged with reckless driving.

"The good thing about it would be reckless stays on your record for 11 years, it's a misdemeanor, it looks really criminal to some people, and for going 11 miles an hour over the speed limit, not a big deal," another Driver, Stan, said.

"I've known people that have gotten in trouble and lost their license over similar things," Craig added.

The House passed Suetterlein's Senate Bill 63 on an 85-14 vote, and the Senate passed it 25-14. Now, the bill is in the hands of Governor Ralph Northam.